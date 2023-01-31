NFL championship Sunday drip check: Jalen Hurts is royal in purple en route to Super Bowl 57

The Super Bowl 57 teams are set. The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona.

The final step in the path to get there was on Sunday during championship weekend. Quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes dueled on and off the field as both brought game day looks that powered them to victory.

Someone who had a special outfit for the NFL playoffs was Donna Kelce, the mother of Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce and his brother, Eagles' center Jason Kelce.

She wore a unique take on the split jersey. Instead of going half and half down the front, she had the front and one shoulder of Travis' No. 87 jersey and the back half and other shoulder of Jason's No. 62 jersey.

Even though the season is over for the Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers, they have given us some great fashion looks throughout the season and finished strong with a few final drip check placements.

Here's the NFL championship Sunday drip check:

5. Frank Clark — Kansas City Chiefs

Frank Clark gets major props for making the list two weeks in a row. After wowing in the divisional round with a purple ensemble, he returns with another Louis Vuitton look. Ahead of the AFC championship, the defensive end wore a black jacket featuring Louis Vuitton's signature monogram pattern in interesting drip cutouts. (It is called the drip check after all.)

He finished the look with flared pants, ornamented boots and our favorite accessory — a string of pearls.

4. Haason Reddick — Philadelphia Eagles

Haason Reddick had a casual yet classy take on his game day outfit. The linebacker wore a cozy orange cardigan that had a bee clasp at the chest for a touch of luxury. He paired it with grey trousers that featured an orange patch and yes, he wore pearls, too!

3. Kyle Juszczyk — San Francisco 49ers

Kyle Juszczyk went all in with his game day outfit. The fullback wore a statement fur-lined jacket, a t-shirt that featured different graphics, including the Vitruvian Man, and a single gold chain. It's an excellent curation that's attention grabbing without being obnoxious.

2. Jessie Bates — Cincinnati Bengals

Jessie Bates continued the black and white trend with a well-tailored plaid suit. He expertly broke up the loud pattern with a black overcoat. It was quite classy and made the statement that he was ready for business.

1. Jalen Hurts — Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts takes the crown with this outfit by Brian Alexander Bespoke, who is responsible for many of the Eagles' fly fashions this season, including DeVonta Smith's red and black suit from the divisional round.

Hurts impressed this week with an all-purple look (the color of royalty) featuring a lavender leather jacket with just enough zippers and a pair of lilac trousers.

COOLER THAN COOL: Jalen Hurts' cool demeanor, toughness makes 'super' impression on Eagles teammates, brass

Perhaps what really shot this look to the top was how Hurts accessorized it after the game with his championship hat tilted sideways, a pair of Gucci shades and a cigar.

If you've learned anything from following the drip check, I hope it's that fashion isn't always about what someone's wearing as much as how they wear it.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL championship Sunday drip check: Jalen Hurts takes crown in purple