NFL championship games: Matchups, schedule, broadcast info originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The NFL is nearly down to the final four.

The AFC and NFC Championship games will be played next weekend, with each team looking to punch their ticket to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.

The Kansas City Chiefs were the first team to advance to championship weekend after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday. It will be the top-seeded Chiefs' fifth-straight appearance in the AFC Championship.

There they will get a rematch against the team that upset them last season: the Cincinnati Bengals. The defending AFC champions upset the Buffalo Bills in snowy conditions on Sunday and will head to Kansas City for the AFC title game for the second straight season.

In the NFC, the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles cruised to the championship game with a rout of the New York Giants. The Eagles advanced to the NFC Championship for the first time since their Super Bowl winning season in 2017-18.

They will host the winner of the No. 2 San Francisco 49ers and No. 5 Dallas Cowboys, who close out the divisional round weekend on Sunday.

Here's a look at the schedule for championship weekend.

What is the schedule for the AFC and NFC Championship games?

The AFC and NFC Championship games will be played on Sunday, Jan. 29. The NFC title game will be played first, followed by the AFC title game.

No. 2 San Francisco 49ers/No. 5 Dallas Cowboys vs. No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles, 3 p.m. ET.

No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals vs. No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs, 6:30 p.m. ET.

What channel are the AFC and NFC Championship games on?

The NFC Championship game will air on FOX. The announcer will be Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color analyst) and Erin Andrews (sideline reporter).

The AFC Championship game will air on CBS. The announcer will be Jim Nance (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter).