NFL championship game betting: Both the Bengals and 49ers are backed to cover

Bettors like the underdogs on Sunday in the AFC and NFC championship games.

Both the Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers are getting more than 50% of the money against the spread at BetMGM. The Bengals are 7.5-point underdogs at the Kansas City Chiefs and are getting 59% of bets and 57% of the money. The 49ers are 3.5-point underdogs against the Los Angeles Rams and are getting 45% of bets and 55% of the handle.

The 49ers opened as 3.5-point underdogs to the Rams and that line has stayed steady all throughout the week as the bets and money have been fairly even. The Bengals opened as a 7-point underdog to the Chiefs and that line quickly moved up to 7.5 points and has stayed there throughout the week.

Both the 49ers and Bengals are underdogs on Sunday despite scoring regular season wins over their opponents. The 49ers beat the Rams in both of their regular season matchups this season and the Bengals came back in the second half to beat the Chiefs in Week 17 in Cincinnati.

Sharp bettors are favoring the Chiefs and Rams on the moneyline even though each team is getting less than half the moneyline bets. The Rams (-175) are getting 40% of bets straight up, but those bets make up 59% of the handle. The Chiefs (-350) are getting just 26% of bets on the moneyline — the Bengals are +275 to win straight up — but those bets on Kansas City equal 44% of the handle.

The Bengals and Joe Burrow are 7.5-point underdogs to the Chiefs. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Totals have shifted

While the point spreads in each game haven’t really moved, the totals have. The over/under in Los Angeles opened at 47.5 and has shifted to 45.5 over the course of the week. The over is currently getting 55% of bets and 47% of the handle.

The total quickly moved up in Kansas City. The Bengals and Chiefs over/under opened at 50.5 and is now at 54.5. And just like it was ahead of the Chiefs’ win over the Bills, most of the money is on the over. The over is getting 73% of bets and 74% of the handle.