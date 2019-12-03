Colts QB Chad Kelly sued after allegedly assaulting Von Miller’s videographer at a Halloween party

Chad Kelly allegedly assaulted Von Miller’s videographer in 2018, breaking his nose just hours before his arrest in a separate incident in Denver. (AP/Gary Landers)

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller’s personal videographer filed a lawsuit against Indianapolis Colts backup quarterback Chad Kelly, accusing him of assaulting him and breaking his nose at a Halloween party in Colorado in 2018, according to TMZ.

Miller’s videographer, Jackson Belcher, was hired to cover Miller’s team-only Halloween party in Denver in 2018, per the report. Kelly, who was in his second season with the Broncos after they selected him in the seventh round of the 2017 draft, allegedly “socked him in the face while drunk and high,” and was “boozing and using recreational drugs.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Belcher claims in the lawsuit, per TMZ, that Kelly — who was “obviously intoxicated, enraged and highly aggressive” — “inexplicably grabbed” him and punched him in the nose, causing him to fall into other people and then onto a railing. Kelly was then allegedly restrained by multiple security guards.

Belcher claims the punch required him to undergo four surgeries to fix his broken nose, and that he also suffered a head injury, concussion and both physical and emotional trauma, per the report.

The videographer is suing for the alleged assault and battery for unspecified damages, including the cost of his $14,000 camera, according to TMZ, which he said was broken in the attack.

Kelly was arrested early the next morning after the party in a separate incident in which he allegedly entered a random residence nearby the party, sat down on the couch next to a woman who was holding her young child and started mumbling incoherently. The homeowner then reportedly hit Kelly with a vacuum tube and kicked him out. He was charged with first-degree criminal trespassing.

Story continues

He also pled guilty to disorderly conduct in 2014 after an incident in a Buffalo nightclub, just months after he was dismissed from Clemson for conduct detrimental to the team.

Kelly was released from the Broncos in following the incident, and signed a deal with the Colts in May. He was suspended for the first two games of the season, however, and was then waived and resigned to their practice squad. He’s currently their third-string quarterback.

The 25-year-old has appeared in just one game in his NFL career, and has just one rushing attempt where he lost a single yard.

More from Yahoo Sports: