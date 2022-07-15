Longtime NFL CB Jason McCourty announces retirement after 13 seasons

One of the NFL's longest-tenured cornerbacks is hanging up his cleats.

Jason McCourty, who spent last season with the Miami Dolphins, announced his retirement Friday after 13 seasons in the NFL. He did so via an eight-minute Instagram video in which his family recapped his career and he thanked a number of people for their support.

McCourty and his twin brother Devin spent their college career together at Rutgers. Jason entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick by the Tennessee Titans in 2009 (Devin was selected in the first round, 27th overall, by the Patriots one year later). Jason would spend the next eight seasons in Tennessee, earning starting duties in his senior year and eventually being named a team captain.

The Titans released McCourty in 2017 and he eventually landed on the Cleveland Browns where things didn't go as well. The 2017 Browns infamously finished the season 0-16, and McCourty was traded the following offseason to the Patriots.

In New England, McCourty saw one of the most extreme reversals of fortune possible in sports. A year after a wingless season, McCourty won his first and only Super Bowl ring alongside his brother, making them the first set of twins to win the Lombardi Trophy together.

Jason also made his mark during Super Bowl LIII, coming out of nowhere for a touchdown-saving pass breakup of Brandin Cooks in the third quarter.

Great play by Devin McCourty to stop catch by Brandin Cooks pic.twitter.com/JjCXeE3Ou1 — Lamar Jackson Playaction (@NoContxtNFL) February 4, 2019

McCourty spent two more seasons in New England, then finished his career as a free safety for the Dolphins.

As he said in his retirement announcement:

"These past 13 seasons have been one hell of a journey and as I reflect and look back at my career, I have far surpassed any and every expectation I set forth for myself back in 2009. That's what I'm most proud of when I look back on my career. Walking into an organization, being able to put my mark on it by putting my head down, working hard and caring for the individuals around me."

McCourty finished his career with 744 total tackles, 108 passes defended, 18 interceptions and nine forced fumbles. Now, he enters retirement at 34 years old, though it looks like his brother will play at least one more season.