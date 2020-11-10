Former NFL CB Aqib Talib to debut as Fox broadcaster on Sunday

It didn’t take long for former Pro Bowl cornerback Aqib Talib to find his next gig.

Talib, who officially announced his retirement in September, will make his debut as a broadcaster for Fox at Sunday’s game between the Detroit Lions and Washington Football Team.

Aqib Talib as the analyst on Sunday’s Detroit-Washington game for @NFLonFOX makes it a must watch (and listen). — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) November 10, 2020

Talib spent 12 seasons in the NFL, highlighted by a Super Bowl championship and first-team All-Pro selection with the Denver Broncos. At his best, Talib regularly locked down wide receivers and made them know it, and also grabbed some things other than attention.

The final season of Talib’s career came with the Miami Dolphins last year. Despite interest on the New England Patriots’ end in a reunion, Talib decided to hang up his cleats.

Much love to everybody who played a part in my career. Sorry I couldn’t join you in New England Bill! You’re welcome to come on the show! ⁣

⁣

Get the full details with the link in my bio and follow @calltothebooth for more. pic.twitter.com/cuUuQVkzQm — AqibTalib21 (@AqibTalib21) September 9, 2020

Aqib Talib retired from the NFL in September and will start a new chapter as a broadcaster on Sunday.

