Former NFL CB Aqib Talib to debut as Fox broadcaster on Sunday

Jack Baer
Writer

It didn’t take long for former Pro Bowl cornerback Aqib Talib to find his next gig.

Talib, who officially announced his retirement in September, will make his debut as a broadcaster for Fox at Sunday’s game between the Detroit Lions and Washington Football Team.

Talib spent 12 seasons in the NFL, highlighted by a Super Bowl championship and first-team All-Pro selection with the Denver Broncos. At his best, Talib regularly locked down wide receivers and made them know it, and also grabbed some things other than attention.

The final season of Talib’s career came with the Miami Dolphins last year. Despite interest on the New England Patriots’ end in a reunion, Talib decided to hang up his cleats.

Aqib Talib retired from the NFL in September and will start a new chapter as a broadcaster on Sunday. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo, File)

More from Yahoo Sports: