NFL: Cat which invaded US stadium during Cowboys win still on loose
A stray cat which halted an NFL match on Monday night is still on the loose.
The American Football clash between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys was delayed for five minutes as the black cat invaded the MetLife Stadium pitch.
Humane traps have been laid but they are yet to capture the now famous feline.
A statement from the stadium said: "We are hopeful that together we can find the black cat that we all fell in love with."
READ MORE: Unlucky for Giants? Black cat halts NFL defeat to Dallas Cowboys
If the cat is found, it will be assessed for relocation. It comes after the the pitch invasion which occurred in the second quarter of the match.
The cat was herded towards the end zone, before it then sprinted across the end line and up the tunnel.
The Cowboys went on to win 37-18 after the interruption.
Featured from our writers
Manchester United thrash Partizan Belgrade to secure place in Europa League knockout stages
Why ACL injuries involve greater risk and less support for female athletes
Yahoo Sport UK presents Tailgate