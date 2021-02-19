Report: Carson Wentz, Doug Pederson didn't talk for '8, 9, 10 weeks' during Eagles season

It's been less than a year since we first heard rumors that quarterback Carson Wentz was unhappy when the Philadelphia Eagles drafted QB Jalen Hurts in the first round. A lot has happened since then, and with the Eagles-Wentz story seeming to culminate in his reported trade to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday, we're starting to find out just how dysfunctional the Eagles were last season.

Spoiler: they were really, really dysfunctional.

Wentz, Pederson barely spoke

During an appearance on Philadelphia's 97.5 The Fanatic, ESPN's Adam Schefter dropped a bonkers tidbit out of nowhere. While he was listing the sheer number of things that had gone wrong for the Eagles last year, Schefter revealed that Wentz and former head coach Doug Pederson didn't speak to each other for over half the season.

"There were a lot of things that went wrong. We have the team drafting Jalen Hurts, we have Carson feeling jilted by that, we have the team trying to reassure him, we have Carson not getting past that, we have Carson struggling, we have Carson and Doug not talking for weeks on end during the season, where the head coach and quarterback are not talking for 8, 9, 10 weeks, whatever it may be."

If your star quarterback and your head coach aren't talking, that's a problem. If your star quarterback, who is majorly struggling after turning in an MVP caliber season two years ago, and your head coach, who is trying to dig his team out of a horrendous start, aren't talking, that's a catastrophic problem. That a "good lord how did it ever get to this point" problem, because it's almost incomprehensible that the two of them were allowed to not talk for that long. How did no one intervene?

If Schefter's report is true, it helps put Pederson's firing into perspective. Even though he led the Eagles to a Super Bowl three years ago, a head coach who allows that kind of silence to build up between him and his QB isn't a head coach you want leading your team.

