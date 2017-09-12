NFL Cardinals runningback Johnson has dislocated wrist

David Johnson of the Arizona Cardinals is attended to by medical staff after a second half injury while playing the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on September 10, 2017 (AFP Photo/Gregory Shamus)

Phoenix (AFP) - Arizona Cardinals runningback David Johnson may need surgery after he suffered a dislocated wrist in Sunday's 35-23 loss to the Detroit Lions, the NFL team said Monday.

Coach Bruce Arians said that the initial prognosis for Johnson is the same as it was for rookie running back T.J. Logan, who was expected to miss 12 weeks after suffering a dislocated wrist in early August.

If the 25-year-old Johnson goes on injured reserve list, he would miss eight weeks of the 2017 season.

Johnson left Sunday's loss in Detroit in the third quarter to receive medical attention. He was diagnosed with a dislocated wrist after undergoing an X-ray exam.

Johnson was hurt while making a 24-yard reception. He returned on Arizona's next possession but fumbled on his next carry, which was recovered by the Lions.

Last season Johnson totaled 1,239 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns. He averaged 4.2 yards per carry and 11 yards per reception.

Johnson is expected to undergo further testing on Tuesday.