NFL cancels Weeks 1 and 4 of the preseason

It was rumored a few weeks back, but now it's official: The NFL has cut the preseason in half, from four games down to two. Pro Football Talk reported the adjustment on Wednesday.

2020 preseason has been cut in half, per source. Post coming at PFT. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 1, 2020

Week One and Week Four will be the preseason weeks that are scrapped, per source. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 1, 2020

Mike Florio added that it's Weeks 1 and 4 that have been eliminated from the preseason. The Seahawks were slated to host the Raiders and visit the Vikings in those weeks, respectively.

The writing was on the wall for this decision following the cancellation of the annual Hall of Fame game. The NFL is hoping that the regular season can still go on as scheduled despite the continued concerns surrounding COVID-19. Traning camp for all 32 clubs is scheduled to start on July 28.

We will keep you posted with any future announcements in this regard over the course of the next month leading up to camp.

