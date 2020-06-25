NFL cancels Hall of Fame Game because of COVID-19 pandemic

The Hall of Fame Game, which annually kicks off the NFL's preseason, has been canceled this year because of coronavirus concerns. (David Richard / Associated Press)

The first step of the 2020 NFL season? Whistled for a false start.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the league has canceled the Aug. 6 Hall of Fame Game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys in Canton, Ohio, an individual with knowledge of the situation but not authorized to speak on the record confirmed.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is preparing to announce Thursday that the game will take place next year, the source said.

On its website this week, the Hall of Fame addressed the possibility of the game being canceled and outlined some scenarios for the annual induction ceremony, which this year honors the NFL’s 100th anniversary.

The Hall raises the possibility that the enshrinement for five modern-day selections, along with two coaches and three contributors, could be combined with the Centennial Celebration slated for Sept. 16-19, when 10 selections from the seniors pool will be inducted.

Other possibilities are an enshrinement ceremony during Easter weekend, or inducting two classes next summer.