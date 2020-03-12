In a move that is surprising only in that it took so long for it to happen, the NFL has canceled its annual meeting.

The yearly get-together, scheduled this year for The Breakers in Palm Beach, Florida, consists of various sessions that ultimately produce rule changes for the coming year. The league has delayed possible rule changes and other agenda items until the next meeting, set for May 19-20.

Much of the late March event centers around socializing and media access. Given the critical importance of social distancing as Americans try to limit the spread of the coronavirus, it was obvious that the event would be canceled.

Next for the league comes decisions regarding the draft, along with the possibility of altering its plan to let free agency proceed as scheduled next week.

NFL cancels its annual meeting originally appeared on Pro Football Talk