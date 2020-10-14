NFL cancels 2021 Pro Bowl due to COVID-19 issues

Don’t be distraught or overwrought, folks. The NFL has decided to replace the Pro Bowl following this pandemic-riddled season, it was announced Wednesday.

One point to consider:

Main implication would be that it makes cutting the pre-Super Bowl bye week easier if COVID requires it.

Per NFL.com:

The Pro Bowl originally was slated to be played in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on Jan. 31. The 2022 Pro Bowl will be awarded to Las Vegas, per the league.

The league also announced that it is working with the NFLPA and other partners to create other virtual activities to replace the game. Fans will still be able to vote for players to the Pro Bowl roster starting Nov. 17 and the full rosters will be revealed in December.

The Pro Bowl is the latest event on the NFL calendar to be affected by COVID-19.

The NFL announces this season's Pro Bowl will be replaced by a "variety of engaging activities." — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 14, 2020





Now, about those players with incentive clauses for Pro Bowl appearances? We are sure there will be something worked out to explain who would have earned that dough.

The NFL also announced that the 2022 Pro Bowl will be awarded to Las Vegas and take place at Allegiant Stadium.