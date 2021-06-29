NFL calls off supplemental draft for second straight year

The NFL has been operating closer to normal this offseason, but one change from last year’s pandemic-altered offseason remains in place.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the league will not hold a supplemental draft this summer. They called off last year’s edition in early July.

Under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, there is no requirement that the supplemental draft be held each year. When a supplemental draft is held, the pool is made up of players who had changes to their eligibility or other circumstances and did not enter the main draft. It runs seven rounds and teams surrender a pick from the next scheduled draft in order to select players.

The last supplemental draft in 2019 saw one player selected. The Cardinals gave up their 2020 fifth-round pick to take safety Jalen Thompson.

