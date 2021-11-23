NFL calls audible on Week 13 Sunday Night Football game
This would not have been an expected move at the beginning of the season.
However, things change, and flexing gives the NFL the option to move a game out of the Sunday Night Football slot and that is what the league is doing for NBC on Dec. 5.
The league has shifted the Seattle Seahawks-San Francisco 49ers game to a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.
Moving into the evening will be the Kansas City Chiefs visiting the Denver Broncos.
The Chiefs have won four in a row entering Week 12, which will be after their bye week.
The Broncos are 5-5 and will play the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday.
The NFL has flexed Chiefs-Broncos in Week 13 to Sunday Night Football.
Seahawks-49ers moves to 4:25 PM ET.
So for those who love star quarterbacks, you have been granted Patrick Mahomes while losing Russell Wilson.