NFL Calendar

July 15 - Deadline for any club that designated a Franchise Player to sign such player to a multiyear contract or extension.

Mid July - Training camps scheduled to open.

July 22 - Signing period ends for Unrestricted Free Agents to whom a ''May 5 Tender'' was made by prior club. Signing period ends for Transition Players with outstanding tenders.

Aug. 6 - Hall of Fame game, Canton, Ohio.

Aug. 8 - Hall of Fame inductions, Canton, Ohio.

Aug. 11 - Deadline for players under contract to report to their clubs to earn an accrued season for free agency.

Sept. 5 - Final roster cutdown to 53.

Sept. 10 - Kickoff game to open regular season.

Sept. 13 - First full regular-season schedule.

