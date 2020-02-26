NFL Calendar

Feb. 24-March 2 - NFL scouting combine, Indianapolis.

Feb. 25 - First day for clubs to designate franchise or transition players.

March 10 - Deadline for clubs to designate franchise or transition players before 4 p.m. EDT.

March 18 - Free agency, trading periods begin, 4 p.m. EDT.

March 29-April 1 - Annual league meeting, Palm Beach, Fla.

April 17 - Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.

April 23-25 - NFL draft, Las Vegas.

May 19, 2020 - Spring owners meeting, Marina del Rey, California.

Late July - Training camps open.

Aug. 6 - Hall of Fame game, Canton, Ohio.

Aug. 8 - Hall of Fame inductions, Canton, Ohio.

Sept. 5 - Final roster cutdown to 53.

Sept. 10 - Kickoff game to open regular season.

Sept. 13 - First full regular-season schedule.

