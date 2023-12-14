Advertisement

How can the NFL build more trust between officials, teams & fans? | Zero Blitz

Jason Fitz
Analyst
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz spoke to Fox NFL rules analyst and former NFL vice president of officiating Dean Blandino about the league’s current protocols for officials and how they could be adjusted to create more trust among all parties. Hear the full conversation on the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.