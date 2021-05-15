  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Report: Tom Brady expected to start throwing next week for 1st time since February knee surgery

Liz Roscher
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

After having knee surgery three months ago, Tom Brady is just about ready to start working on the field again. 

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Brady is expected to start throwing a football next week for the first time since his surgery in February. The Times isn't sure where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback will be doing his throwing, but they know who will probably be involved.

It’s uncertain whether those sessions — which are sure to include Bucs quarterbacks Blaine Gabbert, Ryan Griffin and Kyle Trask, and many of Brady’s receivers and tight ends — will be held at the AdventHealth Training facility, Berkeley Prep or somewhere else.

Brady looking forward to heathy season

You'd think that a quarterback who will be 44 in August would be familiar with playing through injuries that end up needing offseason surgery. But not Brady. On a recent podcast appearance, Brady said it took a lot of energy and focus for him to play through that knee injury during the 2020 season. Since the surgery — his first in over a decade — it's been a similarly intense experience going through the rehab process. 

“I had a pretty serious knee surgery this offseason, which is the first surgery I’ve had in about 12 years,” Brady said on the podcast via the Tampa Bay Times. “I was really interested to see how it was going to go, because last year it just took a lot. Every week I was kind of tending to my knee, and I thought I would love to see a season where I can focus on some other strength stuff that I want to do, some other technique stuff where I’m not just focused on protecting my knee all the time.

“So It’s been pretty intense this offseason from that standpoint, because it’s been six and a half weeks that I’ve been dealing with the rehab process. The season went pretty long, obviously into February. It’s just now that I’m starting to feel like the offseason is happening. And I’m going to blink my eyes and the offseason is going to be over.”

Knowing that Brady was "tending to" his knee every week gives the 2020 season some new context. He didn't have an Aaron Rodgers MVP season, but he was certainly above average. In addition to that, Brady said that he was still trying to figure out how to call plays "midway through the year." 

No wonder Brady is looking forward to a new season with all those problems in the rearview. However, Brady had knee problems and playbook issues and still led the Bucs to a Super Bowl last year. Unless he's forgotten how to play football, he could be absolutely lethal in 2021.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - APRIL 24: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady arrives backstage during the UFC 261 event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 24, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady is excited to get started on a season without constantly worrying about his knee. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • Giants first-rounder Kadarius Toney practices in one shoe during first day of rookie minicamp

    The Giants rookie started on the wrong foot (sorry).

  • Tedy Bruschi believes Tom Brady will want to ‘crush the Patriots’ in Week 4

    This is the most anticipated NFL game for many different reasons.

  • Sam Houston State vs. South Dakota State: What you need to know for the FCS title game

    The two teams square off Sunday to cap the delayed 2020 FCS football season.

  • O.J. Howard is “really close” to a return

    Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard tore his Achilles in Week 4 against the Chargers. He is expected to attend the mandatory minicamp in early June. “Yeah, he’s really close now,” Arians said. “He looks fantastic working out every day.” Howard, 26, made 11 catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns last season before his injury. [more]

  • Handshake CEO: Lots of hiring demand for college grads as COVID shakes labor market

    New data show an 81% jump in job postings in March alone.

  • Tom Brady describes his offseason knee surgery as “pretty serious”

    Typically, we hear that NFL players have had “minor surgery,” otherwise known as surgery on someone other than you. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady did not have “minor surgery” on his knee. Brady described the procedure as “pretty serious knee surgery” in his recent appearance on Hoodinkie radio (nothing that no one knows what it is [more]

  • Can you date casually when you're the jealous type?

    Dating casually almost always has a bad reputation, but it doesn’t always have to be terrible if you have open and honest communication with the person you’re seeing.

  • Nic Dowd scores in OT, Capitals beat Bruins 3-2 in Game 1

    T.J. Oshie’s goal song, John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” echoed through Capital One Arena and its 25% capacity crowd. It turned out the credit technically belonged elsewhere, but Capitals fans were in no mood to nitpick. Nic Dowd’s deflection of Oshie' shot from the blue line found the back of the net 4:41 into overtime, giving the Capitals a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins on Saturday night in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series.

  • Crypto Options Market Makers Starting to Influence Bitcoin Price

    "Market makers were heavily short puts in the range of $52,000 to $50,000, and I estimate were forced to sell nearly 2,900 bitcoin," one trader said.

  • Catherine Zeta-Jones Was Dying To Work With Fellow Wales Native Michael Sheen In Serial-Killer Drama ‘Prodigal Son’ – Contenders TV

    Fox canceled the intriguing drama series Prodigal Son this week after two seasons, but fortunately before it goes off the air viewers will get to see a great turn in a seven-episode arc by Oscar and Tony winner Catherine Zeta-Jones. She plays forensic Dr. Vivian Capshaw, who finds herself working with a serial killer played […]

  • Where will Aaron Rodgers play in 2021? Here are six potential landing spots

    Does the three-time NFL MVP really want out of Green Bay? Does he want to host a TV show? Is he just sulking? Aaron Rodgers was voted NFL MVP by the Associated Press for the 2011, 2014 and 2020 seasons. Photograph: Jeffrey Phelps/AP So, where is Aaron Rodgers going to play this season? Does he really want out of Green Bay? Does he want to host a TV show? Is he just sulking? Is he willing to sink into the mud in order to force through a move if that’s what it requires? Every single non-Chiefs team in the league should pick up the phone to try to figure out the answers. Rarely, if ever, is a franchise quarterback available in their prime available via a trade – a reigning league MVP has never been traded. Rodgers may be 37 year 0ld, but he still has at least four to five more years of high-level play in his legs. It’s worth remembering: Tom Brady has started as many Super Bowls since turning 37 (five) as any other quarterback has all-time. Given his excellence from the pocket, Rodgers’ game should age just as gracefully. Still: We can whittle down the list quite quickly. Realistically, those teams who already feel like they have a young, future franchise-caliber quarterback will not pick up the phone. Neither will the teams who have recently been rebuffed and so moved on to new targets in the draft (the 49ers, the Patriots). The Colts are out of it after making a move for Carson Wentz at the start of the offseason; the same goes for the Lions and the Rams. And you can rule out any team that already has an aging quarterback whose absorbing a big chunk of that team’s salary cap (Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay, et al). That leaves us with six potential landing spots – with apologies to the Giants, who should make the call but won’t. Denver Broncos The rumors of a Rodgers-to-Denver deal have bubbled along since the opening night of the draft. It makes sense. The Broncos are going nowhere with Drew Lock and his league-leading interception total; Teddy Bridgewater will serve as a competent bridge piece to whoever the Broncos look at next, but he isn’t the long-term answer. Who the Broncos turn to in the medium to long-term is even more pressing given the state of their division. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs aren’t going anywhere for the next decade-plus. Ditto for Justin Herbert and the Chargers. In order to keep up, the Broncos need to take a big swing. They were unable or unwilling to move up in the draft to land one of this year’s top quarterback prospects, which leaves them with three possibilities: A, ride this season out and hope they can land a top quarterback prospect in next year’s draft; B, muddle along with Bridgewater in a state of quarterback purgatory; C, try to trade for an upgrade. There is no price that the Broncos should be unwilling to pay. Want a couple of first-rounders? Sure. Want us to tack a second-round pick on? Of course. Oh, you want Bradley Chubb, too? He’ll meet you at the airport. Las Vegas Raiders Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock, the Raiders brain-trust, find themselves in a similar position to Denver: the backbone of a playoff team is there, but they’re lacking the spark at quarterback that can help close the gap to Kansas City (and help cover up some of their questionable personnel choices). Gruden is famously impatient, and he has long been the kind of vocal, strident advocate for all things Rodgers-ness that the quarterback appears to covet; the coach would certainly acquiesce to the quarterback’s wishes with his offensive scheme– Gruden, for all his bluster, is as malleable as any coach in the league in adjusting his offense to the skills of his quarterback. The Raiders have the picks and young talent needed to make a big offer. And if moving back to the West Coast is any part of Rodgers’ calculation, the Raiders represent his best opportunity. Carolina Panthers The Panthers are hovering. Owner David Tepper has been looking to make a big splash at quarterback ever since he purchased the team. Carolina sniffed around Deshaun Watson before his legal troubles surfaced and they were first in line to enquire about Russell Wilson when the quarterback’s sour relationship with the Seattle hierarchy came to light. Bringing in Sam Darnold while simultaneously paying Teddy Bridgewater to go away was a smart gamble. Maybe there’s something there in the former first-round pick. Maybe he was a victim or circumstances and poor coaching in New York. Maybe not. Maybe he stinks. But the Panthers are happy to bet on the potential of something, anything, rather than treading water with a known commodity like Bridgewater. But just because Carolina only recently added Darnold does mean that they’re wedded to him for any length of time. If Rodgers is available and interested, the Panthers will be at the front of the queue making their case – they could even include Darnold in such a deal if the Packers wanted to buy Jordan Love more time or wanted to flip him themselves for extra assets. Miami Dolphins In two short years, Chris Grier and Brian Flores, the head honchos in Miami, have orchestrated the model rebuild. They loaded up on draft picks, built to specific scheme requirements in free agency rather than chasing names, took longshots on some high-upside players, drafted their quarterback of the future once the right pieces were in place, brought that quarterback along slowly. The roster has shown complete buy-in. The team has developed a bunch of players from so-so prospects or bit-part pieces into the foundation of a side that has real division-title aspirations this coming season. Miami could continue on that normal evolutionary line. They could continue to take things linear: they can explain away Tua Tagovailoa’s early struggles as the natural issues of any rookie quarterback; they could give him time to grow; they can continue to build around Tagovailoa, slowly and methodically. Or they could try to microwave success right now; they could use some of their remaining assets from the rebuilding days and take a run at a deal for Rodgers. No matter how smart or calculated a team’s long-term plan is, it means little for a coach or GM if their hand-picked quarterback turns the ball over on third down. It’s short-sighted, but it’s the way the league works. Would the Dolphins hierarchy rather bet on the next six years (perhaps more) of Tagovailoa or the next three years (perhaps more) of Rodgers, particularly in a division that is in a state of some flux? New Orleans Saints For the first time in a long time, the Saints are in the market for a quarterback. Sean Payton has the kind of quarterback-friendly, it’s-more-of-a-partnership-than-coaching reputation that could lure Rodgers to the NFC South. The Saints have bad big trades before and are happy to be ruthless in pursuit of upgrading their roster: they will move on fan favourites, will dangle out superstars in trades, will finagle the salary cap in order to squeeze out an extra couple of dollars in order to add another player now to win today not caring about the future. In short, all of the things that Rodgers has issues with in Green Bay. At some point soon, the Saints will have to pay for all of the salary cap sins of the back-end of the Drew Brees era, but there’s enough flexibility in the new collective Bargaining Agreement for the team to kick that can down the road for another two years, opening up enough of a window that could tempt Rodgers to make the move. Green Bay Packers The Packers do not want to trade Rodgers. If anything, it would be preferable from the Packers’ perspective for Rodgers to retire than to move to another team, no matter the amount of compensation that would come back in exchange, which means that the quarterback is going to need to make a stink – publicly or privately – in order to get out of Green Bay. That offers three interesting questions that Rodgers must answer before he hits the ultimate I-want-out button (so far, all Rodgers-wants-out chatter has come via leaks, not his own mouth): Does he want to leave to improve his chances to win a Super Bowl somewhere else? Does he want to leave because he feels promises have been broken by those above him and he cannot continue to work with the team? Does he really just want to move because he’s tired of Wisconsin and wants to move back to the West Coast where he could potentially host Jeopardy!? It’s hard to argue that wherever he could land would be a demonstrable upgrade over the roster in Green Bay. The Packers went to the NFC championship game last year, their cap sheet is healthy, and they have the assets to add some immediate help if Rodgers commits to staying and lays out his own timeline. Rodgers could turn any franchise into a legitimate contender, such is his excellence and individual style, but it’s hard to make the argument that his Super Bowl odds would be improved by moving elsewhere. Jeopardy! Lurking over everything is the idea that Rodgers could retire to be the full-time host of Jeopardy!. The show’s show-runner has stated publicly that they’re looking for a host that can commit their full-time to the show rather than viewing it as a side hustle alongside their main role. Being an NFL quarterback would seem to disqualify Rodgers from contention. Rodgers doesn’t think so. “They film 46 days a year. I worked 187 this year in Green Bay. That gives me 178 days to do Jeopardy!. So I feel like I could fit 46 into that 178 and make it work,” Rodgers told The Ringer. “It would be a dream job for sure, and I’m not shy at all about saying I want the job.” Rodgers wants Jeopardy! but does Jeopardy! want Rodgers? Rodgers did a good job as a game show host… for a professional quarterback. But some of the buzz surrounding his performance feels overblown. It’s similar to Blake Griffin’s rendezvous with stand-up comedy. Athletes are generally graded in such things on a curve, the commentariat writ large grateful to any athlete for showing a modicum of personality beyond a barrage of cliches. And so the praise pours in. He’s hilarious! He was amazing! Griffin wasn’t giving Dave Chappelle any sleepless nights. And while Jeopardy! is probably enjoying the bump of being in the Aaron Rodgers business, are they willing to turn a media juggernaut over to a rookie ahead of a TV professional? And if Jeopardy! demanded the host work full-time, would Rodgers be willing to retire in his prime, a year after winning the league’s MVP award, in order to host a game show? He might. Everybody’s priorities are different. But that would potentially put him on the hook for $31 million if the Packers looked to recuperate his signing bonus.

  • Burns keeps Nelson lead after more Spieth magic, rain looms

    Sam Burns is the 54-hole leader — again. Local favorite Jordan Spieth saved the magic for the 18th green — again. Burns shot a 3-under 69 for a one-stroke lead over K.H. Lee, who had a 67 and briefly pulled even before Burns missed by inches matching Spieth's eagle on 18 and tapped in for birdie.

  • Urban Meyer says first-round RB Travis Etienne will work as WR at Jaguars minicamp

    The Jaguars coach may be looking for his next Percy Harvin.

  • Millie Bobby Brown & Henry Cavill Returning For 'Enola Holmes' Sequel at Netflix | THR News

    The game is afoot again as Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill have reunited for a sequel to 'Enola Holmes.'

  • Teens Can Probably Watch The Woman in the Window, but Be Aware of These 5 Things

    After several delays, the thriller The Woman in the Window is finally out, streaming on Netflix from May 14. The movie, based on a book of the same name, follows Anna (played by Amy Adams), a woman struggling with agoraphobia after suffering a major trauma.

  • A TikToker discovered a hidden staircase leading to a secret basement in their house

    Ripped-up posters cover the walls of the hidden basement, and some TikToker users said they were thoroughly creeped out in the comments section.

  • Inflation re-cycling: Chinese exporters pass higher costs on to customers around the world

    A metal coatings plant in China's manufacturing hub has been hit by price increases of up to 30% for raw materials including steel, aluminium, thinner and paint since the Chinese New Year in February. The firm has had no choice but to pass most of these higher costs on to its clients, including those in the United States, said King Lau, who helps run Dongguan-based Kam Pin Industrial Ltd, in Guangdong province. "Our customers understand, because it is happening to many different kinds of industries including home appliances, mobile phones, vehicles," Lau said, referring to price hikes by Chinese exporters.

  • The Latest: Florida's amusement parks loosen mask wearing

    Visitors to Walt Disney World and Universal Studios-Orlando were allowed Saturday to remove their masks when outdoors, except when on attractions, in line or riding transportation. Florida’s major theme parks are adjusting face mask policies after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention loosened its recommendations on Thursday as more people get vaccinated for the coronavirus. SeaWorld Orlando and its sister park, Tampa’s Busch Gardens, are allowing guests who say they are fully vaccinated to remove their masks throughout the parks.

  • Billie Eilish’s Adorable Pearl Necklace is From Instagram's Favorite Jewelry Brand Mejuri

    Yep, you can still buy it.

  • Report: Broncos release RT Ja'Wuan James, plan to not pay his $10 million salary after Achilles tear

    James had a guaranteed $10 million salary. Then he got injured away from team facilities.