Tom Brady has another spot in the NFL record books.

Brady made his 299th career start on Sunday when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosted the Atlanta Falcons. It surpassed Hall of Famer Brett Favre’s mark of 298.

Today will be Tom Brady’s 299th career start, which would surpass Brett Favre for most by a quarterback in NFL history.



Brady has thrown for 668 yards in his last 4 quarters played. He’s the first player to throw for 600 yards over a 4-quarter span since 1978.



Since taking over as quarterback of the New England Patriots in 2001, Brady has gotten the start in nearly every game of his 21-year career. He missed almost the entire 2008 season after injuring his knee in the season opener and also missed four games in 2016.

He holds the record for most wins as a starting quarterback with 229. Brady, 43, is also atop the NFL career leaderboard in passing touchdowns (577), having topped New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees in October. The two active quarterbacks have traded the all-time mark before.

The Buccaneers have already clinched their first playoff berth since 2007. They came into Week 17 as the No. 5 seed in the NFC but need a victory to stay there and avoid falling to No. 6.

Brady got them on the road to a win early with a 29-yard touchdown pass to Chris Godwin. He’ll likely build on his record for career playoff games started next week in the first round. The six-time Super Bowl champion is currently at 41.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has the most starts by a quarterback in NFL history. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

