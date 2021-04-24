Rob Gronkowski sets world record before University of Arizona spring game

Wherever he is, whatever he's doing, Rob Gronkowski is usually having the most fun. But the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end and recent Super Bowl champion took it to a new level on Friday.

The former University of Arizona Wildcat was in Tuscon to serve as one of the honorary coaches for the team's yearly spring game on Saturday, but first he decided to set a Guinness World Record for highest altitude catch of an American football. On Friday, a helicopter hovering 600 feet in the air dropped a football down to the ground for Gronk to catch. Who else but Gronk, right?

It took him a few tries, but as usual, Gronk emerged triumphant.

Rob Gronkowski and Tedy Bruschi are the honorary head coaches for the University of Arizona’s spring game. But before the game, Gronk set a world world record because...he’s Gronk. pic.twitter.com/RuSCZPUFQU — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2021

Tedy Bruschi, another ex-Wildcat and former New England Patriots linebacker, was also serving as honorary coach, and captured the best first-person view of Gronk's successful try and the ensuing celebration.

Gronk with another all-time moment!



Rob Gronkowski sets a world record after catching a football dropped by a helicopter 600 feet in the air.



Reaction? Priceless. (Via Tedy Bruschi) pic.twitter.com/3OffRI0oBN — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) April 24, 2021

Bruschi also provided the best moment of that video: his own ecstatic, screaming face running toward Gronk after the catch was made.

Also @TedyBruschi is easily the best part of this video. 😂 pic.twitter.com/iYOjSj2Wtm — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) April 24, 2021

According to Justin Spears of the Arizona Daily Star, the previous record was set at TCU in 2017. Actor Tyler Toney caught a ball dropped from 563 feet as part of a YouTube video series.

More from Yahoo Sports: