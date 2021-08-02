Bruce Arians is giving Tom Brady a day off for his 44th birthday

Tom Brady, one of the hardest working men in sports, turns 44 years old on Aug. 3. He's got seven Super Bowl rings, five Super Bowl MVP awards, a resurgent career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, an iron clad Hall of Fame case, millions of dollars, a beautiful wife, and two adorable children.

All of that probably makes it hard to give him a birthday present. What do you get for the man who has it all?

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians thinks he's found the perfect present: a day off.

Bruce Arians on Tom Brady turning 44 Tuesday. "It's amazing the fire that burns in him to do this...we'll throw him a bone and give him a day off.'' — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) August 2, 2021

Brady's teammate Jordan Whitehead remains in awe of Brady and everything he's doing at 44 years old.

S Jordan Whitehead on Tom Brady turning 44. "That's the GOAT, man, that's the GOAT. He has a great team. A.G. Alex (Guerrero) takes care of him, man...he wants to be great. Going up against him every day, he just wants to get better. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) August 2, 2021

Brady punts football in frustration

Who knows if Brady, famously a workaholic, will actually take the day off. The answer will probably be no, especially considering how a recent practice ended.

Brady punted a football onto a nearby practice field — about 40 yards away — and slammed his helmet to the ground at the end of Sunday's practice. According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Brady was frustrated that a two-minute drive ended without a score, having been stopped cold by a sack and two incompletions.

“Got to make plays when you’re tired, fellas!” Brady yelled to teammates, via the Tampa Bay Times.

Does that sound like a man who wants a day off for his birthday?

