Recovering Baker Mayfield will reportedly have 'no limitations' in start vs. Ravens

It's been a rough six weeks for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. But now as the Browns face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12, Mayfield is on the upswing. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, while Mayfield still isn't fully healthy, he's "finally able to make plays with his legs again," and feeling better than he has in a month.

Mayfield woes started with with a shoulder injury in Week 6, and piled up from there. A knee injury, a foot injury, and a groin injury all followed. He lost three straight starts, and an encouraging dismantling of the Cincinnati Bengals was followed by an embarrassing loss to the New England Patriots, which was followed by a way-too-close 13-10 win over the Detroit Lions.

Through it all, Mayfield has been playing through all those injuries, missing just one start (Week 7). But for the first time since his initial shoulder injury, one source told Rapoport that Mayfield will have "no limitations" against the Ravens, a division rival. The Ravens are 7-3 and currently at the top of the AFC North. The Browns are 6-5 and sitting in last place.

Mayfield has made progress

Head coach Kevin Stefanski had Mayfield sit out Wednesday's practice, even though he said he'd seen Mayfield's mobility improve, especially in last week's game. Stefanski told the media on Friday he felt that sitting out the midweek practice was vital for Mayfield's continued recovery.

“I think he was feeling good," Stefanski said via cleveland.com. "He was close. I just felt like the rest would be better for that day, but he is doing good.”

After resting on Wednesday, Stefanski said Mayfield was feeling better and it showed on the field.

“Looked good," Stefanski said after Friday's practice. "I think he said he is feeling the best he has felt. He is throwing the ball well. I think he looked good."

Cleveland is getting running back Kareem Hunt back on Sunday, so in addition to his own legs, Mayfield will have another important weapon in his arsenal back in working order.