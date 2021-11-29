Kevin Stefanski won't bench Baker Mayfield: 'Why would we do that?'

The Cleveland Browns played a messy game full of missed opportunities on Sunday, which led to their disappointing 16-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. "Disappointing" has been the status quo lately: In the three games since their 41-point outburst against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9, the Browns have scored a grand total of 30 points.

Even though the offense has been struggling mightily, head coach Kevin Stefanski has no plans to change things up, at least at quarterback. During the postgame media conference, he made it clear that Baker Mayfield is still the guy he wants under center.

"No," Stefanski said when a reporter asked him if there would be a QB change after the team's Week 13 bye. "Let me ask you a question: Why would we do that? We're not doing that."

Stefanski blames himself

A QB change isn't the outlandish suggestion Stefanski made it out to be. Mayfield has been playing injured for nearly two months. He's had shoulder problems, foot problems, and a groin issue. He wasn't completely healthy against the Ravens on Sunday night, and it showed. He threw for 247 yards and a touchdown, but completed less than 50 percent of his passes. He missed a lot of throws wide and took two sacks.

But Stefanski blamed himself for the Browns' recent issues, which he summed up quite effectively.

"It's frustrating. It is very frustrating," Stefanski said via NFL.com. "To not score enough, it's always a combination of things — staying on the field on third down, trying to run the ball effectively and getting in the red zone, all of those things. But we're just not doing a good enough job, and that starts with me."

Stefanski is also allowing Mayfield to continue to start while he's injured, which shouldn't be overlooked. Backup Case Keenum isn't better than a healthy Mayfield, but it's possible he's just as good as an injured Mayfield. Keenum has started in Mayfield's place just once this season, leading the Browns to a Week 7 win over the Denver Broncos.

The good news is that the Browns have a Week 13 bye, so Mayfield will get the chance to actually rest and heal up. The bad news? The Browns face the Ravens again after the bye.