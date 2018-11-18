NFL - Browns issue classic non-denial over Condoleezza Rice reports

Cleveland Browns offer plausible deniability over Condoleezza Rice speculation

The Cleveland Browns are offering plausible deniability over reports that a significant politician may take over as their new head coach.

An ESPN report said the Browns are considering interviewing Condoleezza Rice, who became the first female African American Secretary of State when she served in George W Bush’s administration, for the vacant head coach’s position. “She’s an amazing person,” a Browns source told ESPN.

However, in spin that would not be out of place from any politician, Browns General Manager John Dorsey was forced to issue a statement on Sunday, neither confirming or denying the report.

“Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is a great leader, possesses the highest possible character and also happens to be a Browns fan,” said Dorsey.

“I have the utmost respect and admiration for all she’s accomplished and was honoured to meet her for the first time earlier this season. Our coaching search will be thorough and deliberate, but we are still in the process of composing the list of candidates and Secretary Rice has not been discussed.”

Dorsey’s non-denial is sure to spark further speculation that the 64-year-old could become the first woman to be interviewed for a head-coaching role, and while they have not officially “discussed” Rice, it doesn’t mean Dorsey isn’t considering her, without discussing her.

This will be the first head coaching search that Dorsey will lead in his career as a general manager and ultimately he will make a more realistic decision in replacing sacked Hue Jackson.

Gregg Williams, who has been pulling double-duty as the team’s head coach while maintaining his role as defensive coordinator, is 1-1 in his first two starts and is favourite to have the ‘interim’ tag removed for a permanent role.

Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator John DeFilippo, 40, is going to be sought after in the off-season. He also has history with the Browns, having been their offensive coordinator in 2015 under Mike Pettine.

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who accepted Indianapolis Colts’ head-coaching vacancy in the summer before leaving them at the altar and crawling back to New England, may also enter calculations, although whether any franchise trusts him now is open to argument.

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley, who coached Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield in college, is also a leading candidate, although it may be that the Dallas Cowboys will enter calculations for his services should they jettison Jason Garrett, as expected.

One thing is for sure, Condoleezza Rice is not going to be the next coach of the Cleveland Browns. Yet it would be such a Browns thing to do, wouldn’t it?



