NFL-Browns close facility again after positive COVID-19 tests

(Reuters) - The Cleveland Browns' preparations for their pivotal regular-season finale took another hit as the team said on Thursday they closed their practice facility for a second consecutive day after two more players tested positive for COVID-19.

The Browns, who can clinch their first playoff berth in 17 years with a win over the rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, said they will continue to work remotely while following the league's protocols.

"The Cleveland Browns were informed of two additional positive COVID-19 test results among our players this morning," the team said in a statement.

"The Browns facility is currently closed while contact tracing is conducted to identify any high-risk close contacts."

Cleveland had to close their facility on Wednesday after a coach and practice squad player tested positive for the virus but the team were later cleared to reopen after contract tracing was completed.

The Browns have been dealing with coronavirus issues since Saturday and were without their top four wide receivers for last Sunday's game as they were considered high-risk close contacts with another player who had tested positive.

