Kyler Murray found out why he's in Myles Garrett's QB graveyard

Kyler Murray had an excellent Week 6 when he and the Arizona Cardinals slammed the Cleveland Browns, winning in a 37-14 blowout. In fact, Murray has been excellent all season, which is one of the reasons the Cardinals are 6-0 and the only undefeated team left in the entire NFL.

But none of that mattered to Myles Garrett. The Cleveland Browns defensive end decided a quarterback graveyard was the perfect way to decorate his front lawn for Halloween. There were headstones for opposing quarterbacks like Ben Roethlisberger, Justin Herbert, Justin Fields, Mac Jones, Joe Burrow, and even Murray.

Myles Garrett really decorated his front yard with QB gravestones for Halloween ☠️ pic.twitter.com/HBCj4Sd4ru — Pickswise (@Pickswise) October 14, 2021

That was on Murray's mind after Sunday's game, so he decided to ask Garrett why his headstone was in the quarterback graveyard. In fact, when the two embraced on the field, it was literally the first thing Murray said.

Murray: "Why you got me in the graveyard, dog?"

Garrett: "I need some added motivation"

Murray: "At least mine didn't have 'RIP' over it."

Garrett: "True. Especially not tonight. You balled, boy."

Murray, who ended the conversation by telling Garrett he's one of the best in the game, got his answer: motivation. It's unconventional, but Murray knows NFL players do weird things to stay motivated. Some turn the smallest comments into bulletin board material, others decide to create a quarterback graveyard on their front lawn. The NFL is a rich tapestry.

The Browns may have lost, but Garrett got the motivation he needed from Murray's gravestone. He sacked Murray once on Sunday for his NFL-leading eighth sack through six games. If the quarterback graveyard keeps paying dividends, Garrett might just need to make it a permanent fixture on his lawn.