Get funky: Baker Mayfield has been dropping rap lyrics into post-game interviews

Baker Mayfield has had some funky things to say recently while on post-game video calls with reporters.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback has mentioned collard greens and lasagna, which have little to do with playing and assessing an NFL game. The remarks drew eyebrows and The Checkdown found that Mayfield was reciting rap lyrics.

Mayfield, 25, credited his defense for getting “funky on the field” with Defensive Player of the Year contender Myles Garrett missing in a Week 11 win. It was a reference to Snoop Dogg’s lines in “Nuthin’ But a ‘G’ Thang” with Dr. Dre.

He also got funky on the field himself that game, we must add.

The lasagna quote again is in reference to Garrett, and is from Lil Wayne’s “6 Foot 7 Foot.” The last is the “Ruff Ryders Anthem” by DMX and Mayfield even gets in the “oh no” part of the main verse. It came after a five-touchdown day against the Cincinnati Bengals in October.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is having fun in video chats with reporters. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

As many pointed out on Twitter, there’s a chance this goes beyond Baker being Baker. A group of NFL players took part in the “Drop It In” segment for “Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” that came out last week. That, though, was purely weird phrases rather than rap lyrics.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski got into a particularly sticky spot when he attributed a line about maple syrup and butter to something his mother always said. A reporter asked for further qualification since she was, obviously, not aware of such a saying.

