NFL, Broncos sued by Randy Gregory after claims of disability and employment discrimination

DENVER (KDVR) — On Wednesday, Randy Gregory, a former linebacker for the Denver Broncos, filed a disability and employment discrimination lawsuit against the NFL and the Broncos.

The lawsuit claims that both violated the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act.

Gregory prescribed THC

The lawsuit stated that the situation started in February 2023 when Gregory was prescribed Dronabinol, a synthetic cannabis, because other medications weren’t treating his diagnosis of social anxiety disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and chronic pain from injuries sustained during his time at the NFL.

While this is an FDA-approved THC, it’s banned in the NFL.

The lawsuit said Gregory asked for accommodations to take the drug during non-working hours, as he would be increasingly fined for testing positive for THC.

The NFL and Broncos denied Gregory’s request in May 2023. The lawsuit claims they said that “Dronabinol is not an acceptable medical explanation for a positive THC test.”

Gregory was fined for testing positive

Since requesting this accommodation, Gregory paid $532,500 in penalties to the NFL after testing positive for THC. While Gregory tested positive and was fined, the lawsuit claims he still had to participate in games, practices and other team events as a positive test alone was not reason for suspension.

The lawsuit said that the Broncos and NFL were profiting off Gregory’s employment.

“It is a violation of CADA for the NFL and the Broncos to financially penalize Mr. Gregory for consuming prescribed Dronabinol to treat his disabilities, while simultaneously benefiting from his continued employment,” said the lawsuit.

Lawsuit filed against NFL, Broncos

A lawsuit was filed against the NFL as well as the Broncos claiming that both failed to provide accommodations for Gregory, which is still causing him harm.

The lawsuit claims that the NFL and the Broncos violated CADA by denying Gregory medication and failing to provide accommodations, as well as a continuous amount of drug testing, discipline and fines.

The lawsuit is asking for a repayment of fines, including interest. It’s also asking for damage relief.

FOX31 reached out to the Broncos for a statement. We’re still awaiting a response.

