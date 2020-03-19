NFL Broncos dump QB Flacco after failed physical exam

Los Angeles (AFP) - Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco was told Thursday he would be released after failing his physical, the NFL club announced.

The 35-year-old joins a host of signal callers trying to find a new home, including Carolina's Cam Newton and Tampa Bay's Jameis Winston, a free agent expendable with the Buccaneers set to sign six-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady.

Flacco, a 12-year NFL veteran led the Baltimore Ravens to a Super Bowl victory in 2013, was obtained last season by Denver with hopes of delivering the Broncos into the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

But Denver began 0-4 and Flacco suffered a season-ending neck injury in the eighth week of the campaign, finishing with a 2-6 record while throwing for 1,822 yards and six touchdowns with five interceptions.

Flacco has compiled a 98-73 career record, throwing for 40,067 yards and 218 touchdowns with 141 interceptions.

Denver appears set to replace Flacco with 23-year-old Drew Lock, who went 4-1 as a rookie to finish the 2019 campaign, throwing for 1,020 yards and seven touchdowns with three interceptions.