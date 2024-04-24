NFL broadcasting says Bills still rank highly for prime-time football (video)

The 2024 offseason for the Buffalo Bills has mostly revolved around departures so far.

A star in Stefon Diggs was traded to the Houston Texans.

A staple in Jordan Poyer was released and now plays for another top AFC team in the Miami Dolphins.

Even so, National Football League Vice President of Broadcasting Mike North said that likely won’t change how the NFL views the Bills in terms of the team being a featured franchise in the league.

The schedule has not yet been released, that will probably come in May. But when it does, Buffalo might be in the spotlight again according to North.

Speaking via the “Always Gameday in Buffalo” podcast, North said the Bills are still appealing. The reason why shouldn’t come as a shock: Josh Allen.

The full segment can be found in the clip below:

We are “not taking our foot off the gas with the Bills.” 📺 🌖 🏈 Watch this, then the FULL hour and half discussion on the NFL schedule here: https://t.co/KQz8wxwCw8 @Matt_Bove pic.twitter.com/JzHEpZQm2H — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) April 23, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire