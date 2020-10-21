NFL broadcaster forced to apologise after mocking military flyover in hot mic moment (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

NFL broadcaster Troy Aikman was forced to apologise after mocking a military flyover in hot mic moment.

The former Dallas Cowboys star and commentator Joe Buck sarcastically joked about the flyover of an almost empty stadium before the Green Bay Packers game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Even Joe Buck and Troy Aikman find pregame flyovers to be a little much these days: https://t.co/0IZL6GhmZy pic.twitter.com/G4EpB3SYtN — Defector (@DefectorMedia) October 19, 2020

Before Sunday’s game the pair were caught commentating on the flyover

“That's a lot of jet fuel just for a little flyover," Aikman was heard saying.

“That's your hard-earned money and tax dollars at work," Buck replied sarcastically.

"That stuff ain't happening with a Kamala-Biden ticket, I'll tell you that right now," replied Aikman.

Now the Super Bowl winning quarterback has backtracked on his comments after he was heavily criticised on social media.

“I love a flyover but It was odd to see one over a mostly empty stadium but I am an unwavering patriot that loves this country, has always respected our flag, supported the men and women in the armed forces as well as those in uniform who serve and protect and for anyone to suggest otherwise doesn't know me, my beliefs or what I have stood for my entire life," Aikman wrote on Twitter.

The military says that flyovers are part of scheduled training and cost the public no extra money.

"Flyovers at community events are flown in conjunction with pre-scheduled training missions or other skills training missions at no additional cost to the government," Ann Stefanek, Air Force spokesperson, told CNN.

