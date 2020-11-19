NFL broadcast map, Week 11: Ravens vs. Titans snubbed on the East Coast

The Baltimore Ravens take on the Tennessee Titans in a Week 11 contest that will have far-reaching ramifications on the AFC playoff picture. Though much of the country will get to watch the game, if you’re on the East Coast, things will be a little trickier.

On the coast, you better be right in Baltimore to catch this week’s game. In previous weeks Washington D.C. and some of Pennsylvania have been apart of the broadcast areas. However, that ends this week as the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals vs. Washington Redskins games will take up quite a lot of television screens in the area.

If you’re in the red, you’ll see the Ravens vs. Titans on CBS in Week 11.

NFL Week 11 broadcast map:

Courtesy of 506Sports.com

█ Tennessee @ Baltimore

List