NFL Broadcast Map: Will you catch the Saints vs. Bears matchup?

The New Orleans Saints are poised to kick off with the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in front of a national audience, with FOX Sports’ No. 1 broadcasting crew of Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Erin Andrews on the call. A strength-on-strength matchup between the Saints offense and Bears defense — and a weakness-on-weakness slugfest between the Saints defense and Bears offense — makes for what should be a fascinating game.

And with serious implications on the NFC playoff picture on the line, will you be able to tune in?

Most of the America east of the Rocky Mountains will be. If you live in the red zone on this map, you’ll be receiving the Bears-Saints at 3:25 p.m. CT on your local FOX affiliate (per 506sports.com). Areas in blue will be airing a NFC West scrap between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.