NFL broadcast coverage maps, Week 1: Saints vs. Packers

The New Orleans Saints are set to host the Green Bay Packers at TIAA Bank Field for Week 1 of the NFL season. Considering it’s “America’s Game of the Week” on FOX, there is a good chance that it will be available on your local channel.

The Saints are having to “host” the Packers in Jacksonville due to the damage caused by Hurricane Ida. They will then play two road games back-to-back and reassess the situation for Week 4 (their next home game, with the New York Giants).

A shown in the Week 1 broadcast map from 506 Sports, the Saints-Packers game will be shown everywhere in the United States aside from a big pocket in the Northeast and parts out west in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, and Wyoming.

Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. CT/4:25 p.m. ET.

The other games shown in the New Orleans market this weekend will include a doubleheader on CBS with the Pittsburgh Steelers traveling to Buffalo to take on the Bills for the early game (though some locales may receive the Jaguars-Texans game instead), followed by the nationally-broadcast Cleveland Browns matchup in Kansas City in the late slot.

In the early slot for FOX, the New Orleans market will be able to watch the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Atlanta Falcon — outside of Baton Rouge and Lake Charles, anyway, where Joe Burrow’s Cincinnati Bengals are hosting the Minnesota Vikings.

