NFL for Breakfast: Introducing The MMQB's Morning Huddle

There's simply too much going on in the NFL. You know it. I know it. This past weekend, general managers around the league certainly knew it. Which is why The MMQB is launching The Morning Huddle.

Welcome! Every weekday, we’ll point you to stories you might have missed and a roundup of the latest NFL news, topped with commentary on the day's most noteworthy topic. You know how on Sundays, just after a game-changing play, you wait for the moment to be shown again—maybe in slow-motion or from a different angle—so you can figure out why Marshawn Lynch lost the football, or how DeSean Jackson got so open, or what in the heck that line judge was thinking? Well, consider this your “instant replay” for the other six days of the week.

So let's review what transpired over the holiday weekend.

As Peter King pointed out in yesterday’s Monday Morning Quarterback, "In the previous five pre-cutdown periods, there was an average of 10.2 trades per year across the NFL. This year, there were 25." (On Twitter, I worked through possible reasons for the increase). Thanks to the elimination of the 75-player cutdown, this weekend also saw an abnormally busy waiver wire. In Cleveland, where the Browns had first pick of cut players due to their last-place finish in 2016, the front office operated "like they were stacking a draft board." They came away with five players, more than the Patriots or Bears acquired in the actual NFL draft. Second in the waiver order, the 49ers claimed only one player from the bunch. But that didn't mean a relaxed weekend for new GM John Lynch, who, when asked about his most difficult decision this week, said, "They all kept me up at night."

And then there were the players on the bubble. Consider Bernard Reedy, who spent his offseason studying the playbook during breaks at his $11-per-hour job as a wheelchair transporter. He made Tampa Bay's final 53. Meanwhile, the Giants got rid "of their most heartwarming story"—only to add Travis Rudolph to the practice squad a day later.

The takeaway: With an onslaught of trades, a deluge of other roster moves, and the obvious stakes for players’ livelihoods, Cutdown Weekend is more of an NFL event than many of the other dates that receive actual league promotion—and I think we'll see more TV coverage built around it next year. At the very least, the past few days have backed up this newsletter's central conceit: In the NFL, drama doesn't just play out on Sundays.

View photos Reuben Frank did his best to answer the eternal question: Who is Carson Wentz? More

1. Carson Wentz the player is still largely unknown. Is he bound for top 10 QB status or is he the next Blake Bortles? And what do we know about Wentz the person? "He's a good quarterback. He loves to hunt and fish. He's very religious," Reuben Frank writes. "Honestly, that's about it." My favorite part of the whole story is this quote from Wentz: "There’s times where I’ll be talking to my mom and she’ll be asking me football questions and I’ll be like, ‘Mom, I’m going to hang up.’ ”

If you want more on Wentz at work, he talked to Tim McManus about navigating the situation with Bradford a year ago. More interested in off-field stuff? Philly.com just published The Gospel according to Carson Wentz.

2. LeSean McCoy still has faith in the Bills, or at least that's what he told Kimberley A. Martin. He also at one point says, "Who the hell is Kiko Alonso?" The Buffalo News has an in-depth read on how Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane rose through the NFL ranks, too.