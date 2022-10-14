The NFL keeps leaning farther and farther into gambling.

Once upon a time, the league reluctantly put team names and logos on scratch-off lottery tickets. Now, with legalized sports wagering spreading from sea to shimmering sea, NFL-branded slot machines are coming.

Via McKenna Ross of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the new machines were teased this week at the annual gaming industry convention and trade show.

Aristocrat Gaming has the license. The company’s senior V.P. of commercial strategy and business analytics, Joe Hanlin, sam that the slot machines will be tailored to each of the league’s 32 teams.

“We’ve taken a very specific approach to regionalizing the art and skins so that the Green Bay Packers game has the cheese hats — it has the flair that a fan of that team will feel like it’s a fun experience,” Hanlin said.

It’s the latest step in the league’s willingness to evolve away from its longstanding aversion to gambling, driven by the massive revenue that accepting the inevitable has generated.

