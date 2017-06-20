NFL: Brady wants the sport to go big in China

New England Patriots star quarterback Tom Brady wants the NFL to follow basketball's example and become a major sport in China.

The five-time Super Bowl champion says he hopes to play an NFL game in China before his brilliant career ends.

But speaking in Shanghai on Tuesday, the 39-year-old admitted that the sport he has graced has a way to go to rival the huge popularity in China of basketball.

"Basketball has done such a great job and I'm sure there are so many Chinese youth that have grown up playing basketball," Brady said, calling for the NFL to be shown to a wider television audience in the country.

"If you don't watch it on television it's hard to become inspired, and this is very much an American sport because it's shown there.

"There needs to be opportunities for Chinese to watch the game and I'd love for that to happen so they can become great fans."

Brady, on a swing through Beijing, Shanghai and Tokyo with sports clothing maker Under Armour, put local players through their paces in a light workout in torrential rain.

Despite the weather in Shanghai he said he hopes other NFL stars will follow his lead and visit China.

"I think it would be a great experience and other players need to take the opportunity to come and enjoy the experience," he said.

"Teams, even coaches, need to come and see what this country has to offer."

Brady, a four-time Super Bowl Most Valuable Player, rallied his Patriots to a stunning comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons in February to win Super Bowl 51.