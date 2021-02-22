J.D. Martinez arrives at Red Sox camp in tipsy Tom Brady shirt, elicits fitting response from Bucs QB

Boston Red Sox outfielder J.D. Martinez is sending fun love to his former city mate, Tom Brady.

Martinez showed up to spring training in a custom T-shirt poking fun at Brady's infamous Super Bowl boat parade moment after winning the title with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The orange shirt features a photo of a beaming Brady walking through gates with the help of a friend to keep him upright after he was drinking throughout the celebration.

It's perfectly completed with a "Parental Advisory Explicit Content" graphic in the corner. And if that wasn't enough, the Red Sox social media team shared the arrival pictures by mimicking Brady's response to the highly viewed drunken moment.

Noting to see her...just litTle sPrInG tRaInInG pic.twitter.com/EqaYahd1ju — Red Sox (@RedSox) February 21, 2021

The Buccaneers had a wild time out on the water and Brady, who won his seventh Super Bowl this month, was caught tossing the Lombardi Trophy from his boat to another. The video of him being helped through the crowd flooded social media to plenty of jokes and Brady, a notoriously disciplined player, got in on it himself. He quote-tweeted it with, "Noting to see her...just litTle avoCado tequila."

After seeing Martinez's arrival at spring training, Brady realized the moment will also be a part of his legacy.

Lol...I will never live this down https://t.co/QRmiEvZFkF — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 22, 2021

Martinez shared the photos on his Twitter account, writing his 2021 goals were to be like the GOAT.

Brady won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and Martinez was a key part of the 2018 World Series title run with the Red Sox.

