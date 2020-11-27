NFL bold prediction: Taysom Hill, Saints headed for an upset vs. the Broncos
Don’t expect another win from the Taysom Hill led Saints this week. Henry McKenna has them losing to the Broncos in his Week 12 bold prediction.
The Cowboys attempted a fake punt when they were down four in the fourth quarter of their Thanksgiving game against Washington, and it COMPLETELY blew up in their faces.
The Ravens forfeiting means a loss in the standings and in the paychecks.
It's been a lost season and certainly there are things to be upset about from the game on Thursday, an embarrassing showing on national TV. But if any team had reasons to look that bad in Week 12, it was this Cowboys team in this specific game. The ...
Peyton Manning heckled Phil Mickelson and called out Tom Brady ahead of The Match: Champions for Change.
The Ravens have disciplined the coach whom they believe may be the source of the rash of COVID-positive cases.
The Ravens situation has gotten so bad it could force the NFL to act on this Sunday's Steelers game.
The Lions showed the national audience just how low Matt Patricia's coaching can sink them
Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford knelt during the national anthem on Thanksgiving Day. In September, he explained why he chose to join teammates.
With insight from scouts and executives, here are 10 potential value signings, with a guess as to where each will land.
Washington made a disastrous decision to draft Dwayne Haskins, and its become even more obvious if the team keeps Alex Smith in 2021.
The Ravens and their potential COVID replacements.
The final moments of Asif Kapadia’s magnificent film Diego Maradona are almost too painful to watch. To a soundtrack of an interview conducted when he was at the peak of his powers in Napoli, when he talks of the football pitch being a refuge, a sanctuary, a place of freedom where he could express himself without fear, we see Maradona in his late fifties attempting to play five-a-side with his friends. The juxtaposition of the glorious athlete of our collective memory and the hobbling, pot-bellied, arthritic shadow he became is a telling reflection of his decline. So precipitous was his fall, it almost appeared to be the consequence of a Faustian pact, an agreement to become the most influential footballer in the world in exchange for a sporting afterlife of misery and self-loathing. The sadness is that any evaluation of his genius cannot but take account of what happened next. It had been long coming, but we were given first indication of his unravelling at the 1994 World Cup. The man who had dragged his country to victory in 1986, then almost repeated the trick in 1990, was by now a drug-addled parody of his glory days. His goggle-eyed celebration when he scored his last ever goal for his country in the game against Greece was a symptom of his personal nightmare: the man was wired beyond repair. Banned, traduced and shamed, his playing career was over. But back in his homeland he was still revered. And no wonder, given what he had delivered. He parlayed his celebrity into a lucrative turn as a chat show host, before his inability to control his appetites compromised his facility to frame a question. Still, he knew about football, so in 2005 he was offered a role as sporting director at Boca Juniors, his old club in Buenos Aires’s most roughhouse neighbourhood. In a stadium that, 25 years after he last kicked a ball there, remains a shrine to his brilliance, his very presence was an inspiration; Boca won four trophies in two seasons with him watching enthusiastically from his private box. In a manner that was to become a pattern, though, it did not last. He fell out with the club president and was gone.
Gordon Hayward reportedly wanted to join the Pacers.
The Texans may find themselves in hot water with the league after they engaged in some poor sportsmanship to get themselves a free timeout in their Thanksgiving win over the Lions. With eight minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Texans realized they had 12 players on the field on defense. Two players, A.J. Moore [more]
Dallas Cowboys strength coach Markus Paul died Wednesday, a day after being taken to the hospital after experiencing a medical emergency at the team's facility. Paul was in his third season with the Cowboys after previous being a strength and conditioning coach with the New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots, New York Jets and 12 seasons with the New York Giants.
The draft bust admitted he wasted two years of Browns great Joe Thomas' career.
The Detroit Lions' loss to the Houston Texans puts the future of Matt Patricia's coaching regime on watch. Will Sheila Ford Hamp make a switch?
Washington easily put together its best performance of the year, and it leaves us with a number of takeaways that have us feeling a semblance of hope for the future.
Fifteen years after Ike Diogu was a first-round NBA draft pick, Nigerians are setting records. ''I saw the wave that was coming, but I was just happy the rest of the world got to see it,'' said the 37-year-old Diogu, the captain of Nigerian national team. The NBA hailed last week's draft as ''historic'' because for the first time two players from Nigeria were first-rounders, and another six who have at least one Nigerian parent were also picked.
New Lakers center Marc Gasol talks about why he's a good fit with LeBron James and the Lakers. It's his defense, passing and high IQ for starters.