NFL bold bets, Pacquiao vs. Ugas preview

On the latest episode of Bet the Edge, Sara Perlman and Drew Dinsick take a look at a couple preseason games they are eyeing this weekend including the Cleveland Browns (-5.5) vs. the New York Giants. Drew explains why the Total (41) in the Chiefs-Cardinals game is high with the amount of playing time expected for both teams' starters.

Boxing analyst Claudia Trejos joins the show to discuss the the big fight between Manny Pacquiao (-358) and Yordenis Ugas (+260). She likes the fight to go the distance (-176) and explains that Pacquiao's age could slow him down, but his talent should be enough to win in the ring.

NBC Sports EDGE's Corey Parson stops by to give out a few of his bold bets for the NFL season. He likes the Eagles (+1300) to have the worst regular season record and the Rams (+1600) to have the best record. He also finds value in the Super Bowl matchup prop market and details why he expects the Rams and Ravens (+5000) to clash in Super Bowl LVI.

Sara and Drew wrap up today's episode with their Edge of the Day plays. Sara expects Liverpool's offense to explode against Burnley and is taking the over on their total goals (2.5). Drew explains why Friday's night cap at ATP Cincinnati should be an exciting matchup and is taking over 22.5 games between Alexander Zverev and Casper Ruud.

