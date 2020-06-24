NFL will block off first 6-8 rows of seats from fans this season

There will be no "dream seats" at NFL stadiums this fall, even if fans are allowed in the stands.

The league plans to block off the first six to eight rows of every lower bowl section, including field-level suites, in order to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, according to Ben Fischer of the Sports Business Journal. Those sections will be tarped off, and teams will be given the option to sell signage to local sponsors that will be seen on TV.

The first six to eight rows in every NFL stadium will be off limits to fans this season - covered with a tarp that will have sponsor logos that can be seen on TV. @BenFischerSBJ has the details. https://t.co/nWc8XiHBRt — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) June 24, 2020

According to the Sports Business Journal, the seats covered by tarps will look familiar to those in the English Premier League, which resumed its season last week with no fans.

On Tuesday, The Athletic reported that the NFL will not place a limit on capacity at games, allowing each individual team to make the decision themselves.

"Attendance will be a state-by-state, county-by-county thing," an anonymous NFL source told The Athletic. "It will not be a one size fits all."

Both the Redskins and Ravens told NBC Sports Washington on Wednesday that they plan to follow state and local regulations to determine how many tickets (if any) they sell for home games this fall.

