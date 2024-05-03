NFL blatantly leaves Titans out of draft montage

The perception (and it’s accurate) among Tennessee Titans fans is that the national media often overlooks the players and team in general. Well, this omission of the Titans from a 2024 NFL draft montage done by the league certainly won’t help change that.

The league put out a video montage of every offensive tackle pick made in the first round, of which there were eight, tying a record. The video showed clips of Roger Goodell’s announcement of each pick, with the exception of one.

I’m sure you can guess who that was, but just in case you didn’t, it’s Titans offensive tackle JC Latham, who was the No. 7 overall pick and the second one off the board.

Offensive tackles were in high demand. Eight were drafted in the 1st round, tied for the most ever. 💪 pic.twitter.com/soS4H5yR84 — NFL (@NFL) May 2, 2024

I know he’s a Titan, but it’s still should be pretty hard to forget a massive human being like Latham, who stands at 6-foot-6 and 342 pounds.

Not to mention, Latham had one of the more memorable draft pick walk-ups after picking up the commissioner upon getting on stage, which was made more hilarious by the fact that Goodell had just had back surgery.

