Jason Owens
NFL Black Monday tracker: Commanders fire Ron Rivera, Arthur Smith out in Atlanta
The first domino in the Black Monday NFL coaching cycle fell Sunday night.
The Atlanta Falcons fired head coach Arthur Smith, the team confirmed. Smith finished 7-10 for the third straight season, with an overall record of 21-30 as Falcons head coach and no playoff appearances.
Following Smith in the coaching firing cycle was the Washington Commanders' Ron Rivera, who was dismissed Monday.
Under Rivera, the Commanders won the NFC East with a 7-9 record in 2020. They never improved after that, going 7-10 in 2021, 8-8-1 in 2022 and 2023 was even worse at 4-13.
Who else will join Smith and Rivera looking for a new job? Three other head coaches had previously been fired this season: the Las Vegas Raiders' Josh McDaniels, the Carolina Panthers' Frank Reich and Los Angeles Chargers' Brandon Staley. Additionally, two general managers, the Raiders' Dave Ziegler and the Chargers' Tom Telesco, were also let go.
Keep up with all the changes in some of the NFL's top jobs right here with Yahoo Sports.
The Jaguars have fired DC Mike Caldwell after their late-season collapse cost them a playoff berth. Details here.
The Panthers also announced interview requests with eight candidates for their general manager opening:
— Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown
— Buccaneers assistant GM Mike Greenberg
— Chiefs vice president of football operations Brandt Tilis
— Eagles assistant GM Alec Halaby
— Saints assistant GM Khai Harley
— Ravens vice president of football administration Nick Matteo
— Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds
— Raiders interim GM Champ Kelly
Panthers announce that they've requested interviews with 9 candidates for their head coaching job:
— Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson
— Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik
— Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan
— Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn
— Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald
— Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith
— Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris
— Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken
— Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales
Here's what Bob Myers brings to Commanders as they clean house
More Panthers HC and GM candidates emerging:
The #Panthers requested an interview with #Texans OC Bobby Slowik for their head coaching job, per source.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 9, 2024
#Bucs OC Dave Canales, one of the more intriguing candidates, has been requested by the #Panthers for their HC opening, source said.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2024
#Saints VP of Football Administration Khai Harley has been requested by the #Panthers also for their GM job, source said.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2024
Sources: The #Jaguars have fired defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell and his staff.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 8, 2024
Source: #Ravens OC Todd Monken is now on the board, getting requests from the #Chargers and #Panthers.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 8, 2024
The #Chargers are requesting to interview #49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks for their vacant head coaching job, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Wilks’ Niners defense was third in points allowed, eighth in yards this season after he went 6-6 as #Panthers interim HC.
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 8, 2024
The #Panthers requested an interview with #Bengals OC Brian Callahan for their head coaching job, per source.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 8, 2024
The #Panthers requested an interview with #Chiefs VP of football operations Brandt Tilis for their GM job, per source.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 8, 2024
Jim Harbaugh and the NFL: If not now, then when?
As kickoff of the national championship game between Washington and Michigan approaches, the chatter about Jim Harbaugh's coaching future will get louder. Yahoo Sports' Dan Wetzel dove into it Sunday evening, writing:
Jim Harbaugh could even benefit from a new NFL rule that prohibits currently employed assistant coaches from talking with teams until after the divisional round of the playoffs on Jan. 21. He can speak to whomever he wants whenever he wants.
Does he want it though?
While multiple sources around Harbaugh believe he does, there is a prevailing unpredictability about a man who has never acted in a conventional manner.
“It’s Jim, in the end, who knows,” said one confidant.
Wink Martindale is resigning as defensive coordinator of the Giants, per @RapSheet. pic.twitter.com/uKcdLmWXwq
— Yahoo Sports NFL (@YahooSportsNFL) January 8, 2024
Dodds has ties to Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh — they worked together for the #Raiders in 2003 — which could be relevant depending on how the head-coaching search goes. https://t.co/X66hZQJBDL
— Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) January 8, 2024
#Ravens promising DC Mike MacDonald received a request to interview with the #Commanders, source said. One of the bright young minds.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 8, 2024
Raiders requested permission to interview 49ers’ assistant GM Adam Peters for their general manager job, per source. Raiders and Commanders both now have an interest in Peters.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 8, 2024
49ers ass’t GM Adam Peters was requested to interview for the Commanders head of football ops job, and will take the interview this week, per source. Significant in that he’s one of the most sought-after GM names and turned down interviews with the Titans and Cardinals last year.
— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 8, 2024
Have Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft met during the season? Belichick declines to say whether Kraft gave him indication about his Patriots future but did confirm: “We’ve met during the season.” pic.twitter.com/ItqyuKLo22
— Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) January 8, 2024
Bill Belichick still talking about Patriots as 'our' football team
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick offered a sliver of insight into how he's approaching these next few days. And he sounds like a man very invested in staying in New England after a miserable 4-13 season.
From Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein's story from Foxborough on Monday:
Belichick’s coaching and game-planning remain widely praised, while his personnel decisions garner more criticism. Could he cede that front-office control to stay in New England?
“Yeah, look, I’m for whatever, collectively, we decide as an organization is the best thing to help our football team,” Belichick said when asked. “And I have multiple roles in that, and I rely on a lot of people to help me in those responsibilities. If somebody’s got to have the final say, I rely on a lot of other people to help.
“However that process is, I’m only part of it.”
Commanders' interviewing wish list reportedly expands
The #Commanders aren't wasting time: They've requested interviews with #Lions OC Ben Johnson and DC Aaron Glenn for their head coaching job, per sources.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 8, 2024
Commanders requested permission to interview Ravens assoc HC and DL coach Anthony Weaver for their head coach job, per source. https://t.co/LCXBkyLH1M
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 8, 2024
- Liz Roscher
Brian Daboll fires Giants' special teams, offensive line coaches
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen announced a rash of coaching changes at a presser Monday morning, and it's an unexpectedly long list.
Special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey and offensive line coach Bobby Johnson have both been fired.
Running backs coach Jeff Nixon has been hired by Syracuse to be their offensive coordinator.
Strength and conditioning coach Craig Fitzgerald was hired by Florida.
There are two coaches who (probably) aren't leaving. Daboll said he expects offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale to return in 2024.
- Liz Roscher
Panthers fire GM Scott Fitterer
The Carolina Panthers already fired their head coach Frank Reich back in November, so there was only one other guy left to fire on Black Monday.
That guy is general manager Scott Fitterer. The Panthers announced his firing Monday morning after three years in the organization.
- Liz Roscher
Commanders fire Ron Rivera after 4 seasons
The Washington Commanders wasted no time Monday morning making a big change. They fired Ron Rivera after four years as head coach and zero winning seasons.
Rivera and the Commanders had progressed, albeit slowly, over the first three years he was in Washington. But with the team under new ownership this season, Rivera had to make a statement to show why he deserved to stay in the job. Instead, the feeble Commanders could produce just four wins.
To help dig the team out of the hole they're now in, the Commanders also announced they have hired former Golden State Warriors general manager and two-time NBA executive of the year Bob Myers to help run the team.
What's next for Bill Belichick and the Patriots?
Bill Belichick finished his 24th season in charge of the New England Patriots. Will there be a 25th?
Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein was on site in Foxborough on Sunday, where Belichick confirmed he'll meet with Patriots team owner Robert Kraft later this week — but offered nothing more.
The biggest coaching domino of the offseason is arguably Belichick, who's won six Super Bowls as New England head coach and built the greatest dynasty in NFL history. The entire league awaits what's next.
Falcons fire Arthur Smith after another 7-10, playoff-less season
The Atlanta Falcons kicked off the NFL's Black Monday coaching news cycle, announcing they've fired head coach Arthur Smith.
Smith spent three seasons in charge and finished 7-10 in each one of them, with no playoff appearances and an array of skill talent that left people wanting more out of the Falcons' offense.
Rams head coach Sean McVay promises return to show in 2024
This time last year, Rams head coach Sean McVay was mulling whether he wanted to step away from coaching. McVay had just signed an extension to keep him with the Rams through 2026, but he was coming off his only losing season and second year not making the playoffs since taking over in 2017.
After some discussion, McVay decided to return. And with his recommitment, the Rams returned to their old ways. The 37-year-old also enjoyed a huge win off the field with the birth of his first child, a son, in October.
Considering the marked improvement this season, host J.B. Long decided to ask the show's namesake if viewers could expect him back.
"That I can promise you," McVay told Long.
Bears' Matt Eberflus coaching himself off hot seat
Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, long assumed to be gone after his second year in Chicago, now looks more and more like he'll be given the chance to stay.
The Bears hammered a playoff hopeful Falcons team 37-17 in Week 17, and quarterback Justin Fields has been playing well since his return from injury under Eberflus. Chicago is 7-9 and will miss the playoffs, but the franchise has to decide if what Eberflus and Fields have shown the second half of this season is worth investing in going forward — or if they should use the No. 1 overall pick on North Carolina's Drake Maye or USC's Caleb Williams, and go in a different direction at head coach.
Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce: 'My résumé's on the grass'
Despite the fact the Raiders will miss the playoffs, interim coach Antonio Pierce is hopeful he'll be hired as the full-time head coach.
"My résumé's on the grass, after a which I can put up a fancy presentation, I've seen that before," Pierce said, a day after Las Vegas' upset of the Chiefs at Arrowhead on Christmas. "I can put up stats. I can put up my résumé. But the best thing that happened for me was the opportunity. And like I said, maybe last week, the worst day I was going to be as a head coach was my first day. ... I really take pride in growing each and every day to get better. No different than when I was a player — get better, and by the end you look at it, whatever your career was and whatever my coaching career is, that you sit there and say, 'Look, this is what he was.'"
Jets bringing back head coach Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas
Despite a lost season after Aaron Rodgers was injured early in the opener, the Jets are reportedly bringing back head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas for 2024.
Patriots have reportedly already decided to move on from Bill Belichick
Will Bill Belichick return as head coach of the New England Patriots for a 24th season? According to a report by NBC Sports Boston's Tom Curran, a "decision was made" to part ways with Belichick after the season by team owner Robert Kraft and the franchise back in November
After 42-point loss, there was no way for Chargers to move forward with Brandon Staley
Keeping Brandon Staley as head coach after being dominated and embarrassed by the Raiders on "Thursday Night Football" was simply untenable, writes Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald
Chargers fire head coach Brandon Staley, GM Tom Telesco
After a 42-point loss to the Raiders, the Chargers fired head coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco on Dec. 15
Will Panthers owner David Tepper avoid making same mistakes in hiring next head coach?
Panthers team owner David Tepper is notoriously meddlesome. Here's what he needs to avoid to help get the next head coaching hire right
Panthers fire head coach Frank Reich 11 games into first season in Carolina
The Carolina Panthers fired head coach Frank Reich on Nov. 27, ending his second stint as an NFL head coach after just 11 games.
Josh McDaniels reportedly 'a shell of himself' at brutal team meeting before Raiders firing
Former Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels was reportedly "a shell of himself" during a brutal team meeting right before his firing
Raiders fire head coach Josh McDaniels, GM Dave Ziegler
The Las Vegas Raiders fired head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler on Oct. 31, the first coach and GM firing of the 2023 NFL season