NFL Black Monday tracker: 2023 season coach firings

Three NFL head coaches are already not being retained next season. Could Bill Belichick be next? (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Three head coaches have already been fired this season: the Las Vegas Raiders' Josh McDaniels, the Carolina Panthers' Frank Reich and Los Angeles Chargers' Brandon Staley. Additionally, two general managers, the Raiders' Dave Ziegler and the Chargers' Tom Telesco, have also been let go.

These men surely won't be the last to lose their jobs during one of the toughest stretches of the NFL calendar, a day-turned-season colloquially known as "Black Monday."

Who else might join them seeking a new job? Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus' position seems to be getting shakier by the week, while Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera hasn't given the franchise's new ownership much reason to keep him around another year.

Even a legend like Bill Belichick is reportedly not returning as head coach of the New England Patriots.

Keep up with all the changes in some of the NFL's top jobs right here with Yahoo Sports.