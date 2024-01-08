NFL Black Monday: Smith, Rivera Out; Belichick Decision Looms

The Atlanta Falcons kicked off the NFL’s annual Black Monday ritual, where coaches get the boot after the regular season ends. Atlanta fired Arthur Smith after three seasons and a trio of 7-10 records. The team announced the decision at midnight, hours after a 48-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

“Decisions like this are never easy and they never feel good,” Falcons owner Arthur Blank said in a statement. “He has been part of building a good culture in our football team, but the results on the field have not met our expectations.”

More from Sportico.com

Smith’s contract was worth $7.5 million a year on average and just outside the top 40 coaching salaries in U.S. pro and college sports.

Just a few hours later, the Washington Commanders fired Ron Rivera following four seasons and a 26-40-1 record that included one playoff berth. The writing was on the wall after Josh Harris led a group that paid a record $6.05 billion for the club this year, and it was sealed as the Commanders stumbled to the second worst record in the league. Rivera’s contract was worth an estimated $8.5 million a year.

The NFL’s coaching carousel started more than two months ago with the Nov. 1 firing of Las Vegas Raiders boss Josh McDaniels, who tallied a 3-5 record this season. Frank Reich (1-11 with the Carolina Panthers) and Brandon Staley (5-9 with the Los Angeles Chargers) also received in-season pink slips.

The NFL is the world’s richest sports league with roughly $20 billion in revenue this past season, and the average team is worth $5.14 billion. So, owners often get itchy trigger fingers when their prized assets stumble, and it’s easier to replace the coaching staff than it is to turn over a roster. Most coaches are evaluated on one thing. “You are what your record says you are,” longtime coach Bill Parcells famously said.

This year’s coaching carousal features more anticipation than usual with the fate of Bill Belichick hanging in the balance. Belichick led the New England Patriots to 19 straight winning seasons and six wins in nine Super Bowl appearances during his first 20 years with the New England Patriots, but the last four seasons have been rockier. The Patriots are 29-38 since quarterback Tom Brady left the club after the 2019 season. It bottomed out with a 4-13 record in 2023.

“I’ll sit down with Robert [Kraft] as I do every year at some point at the end of the season,” Belichick said on Sunday after the Patriots lost to the New York Jets, “and we’ll talk about things as we always do. I’m sure that’ll happen. But that’s really about all I have to say about that right now.”

Belichick’s pedigree would make him an attractive commodity in multiple NFL cities, even at 71 years old. Jim Harbaugh is another hot prospect. The former San Francisco 49ers boss led Michigan to the College Football Playoff National Championship, but he is facing potential punishment for NCAA infractions and might be ready for a return to the NFL.

Belichick and Harbaugh would both command massive salaries. There were 15 coaches earning at least $8 million annually to start the 2023 season, led by Belichick at an estimated $25 million. Belichick has long been ahead of the pack on compensation, but the Denver Broncos raised the bar on the rest of coach pay last year when they lured Sean Payton back to the sidelines under a five-year deal worth at least $90 million.

The NFL averaged seven new head coaches each season between 2016 and 2023. This season had five new coaches on opening day, but there were 10 new hires in the year prior. Before Rivera’s dismissal, fourteen coaches had completed at least four seasons with their current teams.

Firing 20% to 30% of head coaches every year might seem drastic, but it is relatively stable compared to what happens in the NHL and NBA. The NBA had nine new coaches to start this season, while the NHL had six new coaches on the bench this season but has already fired five other coaches; the NHL had 10 new coaches the previous year. Only six NHL coaches have been in their current role a full four seasons, while the NBA has only five coaches with that tenure; MLB is more aligned with the NFL—twelve managers have been in place at least four years.

League officials at the NFL have tried to preach patience with their owners. Last year at an owners’ meeting in Dallas, the league informed its 32 teams that they collectively had spent $800 million during the prior five years on fired coaches and executives, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. It doesn’t appear the message got through. McDaniels was fired after only 25 games with the Raiders, with four-and-a-half years still left on his deal. Reich lasted only 11 games of his four-year deal in Carolina, the shortest tenure in more than 40 years on an NFL sideline. Their contracts were both worth more than $9 million per year.

Panthers’ owner David Tepper saved fellow billionaire owner Jim Irsay a fortune when he hired Reich. Irsay’s Indianapolis Colts fired Reich the previous season, but his $9 million-a-year deal ran through the 2026 season. “Offset” language in the contract meant that Tepper was on the hook for most, if not all, of those payments by the Colts.

Best of Sportico.com