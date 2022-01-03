NFL Black Monday 2022: What coaches were fired? What coaches were hired?

If you are a fan that cares deeply about your NFL franchise, you care deeply about which person is leading the team on the field and which person is calling the shots from the front office.

Every year, NFL owners go through a process uniquely called "Black Monday" as they elevate the top staff members (head coach and general manager) to make sure the right people are in place.

Typically, the process official starts after an NFL team plays its final game of the season but over the last several years, NFL owners have moved even quicker than that to remove unwanted staff members.

FIRED

Dec 12, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer walks from the field after the game as quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) follows against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Urban Meyer, Jacksonville Jaguars

This year's early arrival to the process was former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer. It is fair to say that Meyer gave himself the axe or at least forced owner Shad Khan to admit hiring him was a colossal mistake on Dec. 16.

"After deliberation over many weeks and a thorough analysis of the entirety of Urban's tenure with our team, I am bitterly disappointed to arrive at the conclusion that an immediate change is imperative for everyone. I informed Urban of the change this evening. As I stated in October, regaining our trust and respect was essential. Regrettably, it did not happen," Khan said in the team's statement on the matter.

Meyer made a litany of "NFL sins" so his firing was almost a foregone conclusion following his 2-11 record in his only partial season with the Jaguars. Darrell Bevell served as the interim head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars for the rest of the 2021 season and Trent Baalke stayed on as general manager and will have some say on who the next permanent head coach will be, according to Kahn.

More: Inside the messaging of Joe Judge's defense of his job as NY Giants coach after ugly loss

More: Tom Brady leads Buccaneers' last-minute comeback over collapsing Jets after Antonio Brown's exit

ON THE HOT SEAT

Matt Nagy had coached the Chicago Bears since 2018.

Matt Nagy, Chicago Bears

Story continues

Matt Nagy has made one questionable decision after another during a disastrous season with the Bears and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, citing multiple sources, reported that "Chicago appears primed to have a new head coach for the 2022 season and is expected to begin its search for Nagy's successor after Week 18."

Nagy was selected as the Chicago Bears head coach in 2018 and led the team to its first NFC North title and playoff appearance since the 2010 season during his first year, which finished in a 12-5 record. It has been all downhill since and the team is 6-10 heading into its last game of the 2021 regular season.

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer looks on in the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Mike Zimmer, Minnesota Vikings

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on Jan. 2 on NFL Network's GameDay show that Mike Zimmer would probably need to get the Vikings a playoff berth to save his job for at least another season. Zimmer is under contract through 2023, according to Garafolo, but he's only made the playoffs three times in eight seasons as the Vikings head coach. So there is reason to question, if Zimmer is sticking around to finish that contract. Zimmer is 73-58, including the playoffs, in eight seasons with the Vikings heading into the last two games of the 2021 regular season.

Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio responds to a question during a news conference Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at the NFL football team's headquarters in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Vic Fangio, Denver Broncos

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported there is murky situation surrounding the status of Vic Fangio as the Denver Broncos head coach. The Broncos have gone three straight seasons without making the playoffs under Fangio. According to Rapoport, "Fangio has to make a compelling case to stay and fix this offense if he's going to continue to be the head coach of the (Denver) Broncos." Fangio is 19-29 heading into the last game of the 2021 regular season and has no playoff berths in his three years as head coach.

PREVIOUSLY

COACHING CHANGES AFTER 2019 SEASON

COACHING CHANGES AFTER 2018 SEASON

Sherlon Christie is a sports reporter at the Asbury Park Press and has covered sports at the Jersey Shore since 2004. Contact him at schristie@gannettnj.com or @sherlonapp on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: NFL Black Monday 2022: What coaches were fired, hired or on hot seat?