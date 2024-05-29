NFL, Bills offseason schedule could see big changes as soon as 2025

The Buffalo Bills are currently taking on spring practices, otherwise known as OTAs (organized team activities) in Orchard Park this week. It could be the last offseason they do so.

According to NFL reporter Tom Pelissero, the NFLPA is proposing some significant changes to how the league will handle OTAs and training camps as early as next offseason:

End of OTAs? The NFL Players Association is working to finalize a proposal to overhaul the offseason starting as soon as 2025, eliminating voluntary on-field work in the spring in favor of a longer training camp ramp-up, with players reporting in mid-June to early July, per… pic.twitter.com/nQa9TmKCGO — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 28, 2024

As noted in the report, spring practices are currently voluntary. Last week, it was reported that Buffalo’s OTAs went down without the likes of cornerback Rasul Douglas and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones. In the past, receiver Stefon Diggs was not keen on attending them either.

But considering Douglas, Jones, and Diggs are similar players in the sense of being… locked in, veteran starters with little to lose by not attending…? Nearly all players would approve of this change so they can have more time off. Even someone like Josh Allen would approve of it as he attends… but given the option would likely enjoy more time off like any of us would.

Worth noting: Virtual classroom work would still be allowed in the spring but practices wouldn’t be held.

This change also comes around a time where there has been discussion around the NFL potentially having an 18-game season in the future. This could be part of bargaining between the NFL and NFLPA.

Nothing is yet set in stone regarding any changes. Bills Wire will provide updates as information is made available.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire