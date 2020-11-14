Four Bills players placed on reserve/COVID-19 list, will not travel to play Kyler Murray-led Cardinals
Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman tested positive for COVID-19 and is one of four players who will not travel with the team to play the Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray in Week 10.
The team announced the news Saturday. Norman was set to return from a hamstring injury.
Tight end Tyler Kroft, cornerback Levi Wallace and safety Dean Marlowe were placed the list as close contacts of Norman, per NFL tracing protocols. Defensive assistant coach Leonard Johnson is also not traveling for the game.
The Bills (7-2) are leaving New York Saturday afternoon for Sunday’s 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff against the Cardinals (7-2).
What it means for the Bills
The Bills are trying win the AFC East for the first time 1995 and on a three-game winning streak. Norman has two of the team’s nine fumble recoveries and Marlowe has one. Wallace is one of six Bills with an interception.
The late news of the test is also significant. Since it came out Saturday, these players have been practicing all week in presumed roles. The backups will now have to step up on late notice.
In a corresponding move, the Bills brought up linebacker Darron Lee, cornerback Daryl Worley, wide receiver Jake Kumerow, safety Josh Thomas and cornerback Dane Jackson from the practice squad.
Cardinals coming off tough loss
The Cardinals are coming off a tough loss to Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins in Week 9. Trhough eight games, Murray has thrown for 2,130 yards and 16 touchdowns. It’s four short of his 16-game touchdown total as a rookie last year and ranks No. 11 in the league.
Arizona is in a battle for the playoffs in the NFC West. Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks hold a slim divisional lead with a 6-2 record, with the Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams both at 5-3.
