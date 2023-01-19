NFL: Bills, Titans, Jaguars to play in London in 2023

London is calling for the Buffalo Bills in 2023.

The time and date is yet to be decided, but the Bills will be one of three teams to play in London in 2023.

The others will be the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars, who traditionally one game a year in London.

The lone additional part of the news update was the venue being named: Buffalo will play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and will be the home team.

That means the Bills do lose a home contest in Orchard Park, however they will still have eight there. Buffalo is slated to have nine home games in 2023.

The Bills have previously played in London in 2015, a 34-31 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Traditionally, the full deteils for the game’s time and date are announced at a later date, usually closer to when the full 2023 schedule is announced.

Bills Wire will provide those updates when information is made available.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire